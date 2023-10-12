Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] moved up 20.99: Why It’s Important

Baudax Bio Inc [NASDAQ: BXRX] traded at a high on 10/11/23, posting a 20.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baudax Bio Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for TI-168 for the Treatment of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors.

“We are very pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant orphan drug designation to TI-168, which we believe highlights the urgent need for innovation and new therapeutic options for Hemophilia A patients,” said Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baudax Bio. “We believe this is an important therapeutic area, with established preclinical proof of concept in TI-168 through successes observed in Hemophilia A with inhibitors in animal models. With an Investigational New Drug (IND) application already FDA-cleared, we believe we can activate the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of TI-168 for Treatment of hemophilia A with inhibitors with a modest initial budget, and advance this therapy to further clinical investigation in early 2024.”.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3904483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baudax Bio Inc stands at 21.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.79%.

The market cap for BXRX stock reached $2.91 million, with 9.18 million shares outstanding and 8.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 3904483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29.

How has BXRX stock performed recently?

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4268, while it was recorded at 0.2726 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3440 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baudax Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Insider trade positions for Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]

The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.