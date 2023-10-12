Atlantic Equities lifts Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Union Pacific Corp. [NYSE: UNP] price surged by 1.52 percent to reach at $3.13. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

A sum of 2850201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Union Pacific Corp. shares reached a high of $209.94 and dropped to a low of $207.0001 until finishing in the latest session at $209.48.

The one-year UNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.34. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $250.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corp. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.51, while it was recorded at 204.65 for the last single week of trading, and 206.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp. go to 7.90%.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.