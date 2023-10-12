Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] is -15.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apartment Investment & Management Co. [NYSE: AIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.65%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM that AIR Communities Helps Raise $529,000 For Military and Educational Causes in 20th Annual Golf Classic.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR” or “AIR Communities”) along with Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) and many longstanding business partners, secured $529,000 for beneficiaries of the AIR Gives + Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. The tournament, which was held August 8, 2023, at Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado, has raised nearly $7.5 million in its 20-year history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920954074/en/.

Over the last 12 months, AIV stock dropped by -14.57%. The one-year Apartment Investment & Management Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.34. The average equity rating for AIV stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $892.89 million, with 146.52 million shares outstanding and 133.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 995.11K shares, AIV stock reached a trading volume of 5639206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $51.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apartment Investment & Management Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment & Management Co. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

AIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.36 for Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apartment Investment & Management Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.75 and a Gross Margin at -21.23. Apartment Investment & Management Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.63. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] managed to generate an average of $1,203,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

AIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment & Management Co. go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. [AIV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.