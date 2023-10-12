AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] moved up 4.55: Why It’s Important

AMGEN Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $283.60 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $274.15, while the highest price level was $284.334. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC.

Advances Amgen’s Mission to Serve Patients With First-in-Class Rare Disease Medicines.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.98 percent and weekly performance of 6.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 4449858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $260.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AMGEN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMGEN Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.48.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.04 for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.94, while it was recorded at 271.79 for the last single week of trading, and 243.97 for the last 200 days.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. AMGEN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.76. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,035.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $260,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AMGEN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGEN Inc. go to 5.57%.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.