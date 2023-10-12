Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] Stock trading around $29.28 per share: What’s Next?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] loss -1.74% or -0.52 points to close at $29.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3313593 shares. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

It opened the trading session at $30.13, the shares rose to $30.24 and dropped to $29.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COLD points out that the company has recorded 3.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 3313593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.92.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 29.51 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.58 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.94. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] managed to generate an average of -$1,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.