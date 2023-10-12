American Tower Corp. [AMT] is -21.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Tower Corp. [NYSE: AMT] price surged by 4.45 percent to reach at $7.06. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM that CoreSite Launches Enhanced Open Cloud Exchange® Bandwidth Connections Up to 50G with Google Cloud.

— Enabling High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Applications Including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Media Production –.

— Global Streaming Media and Entertainment Client to Leverage Enhancements to Improve Scalability and Operational Performance –.

A sum of 2780931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. American Tower Corp. shares reached a high of $165.80 and dropped to a low of $158.83 until finishing in the latest session at $165.62.

The one-year AMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.11. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 1.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corp. [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $227.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Tower Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corp. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.21.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corp. [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for American Tower Corp. [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.35, while it was recorded at 160.90 for the last single week of trading, and 194.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corp. [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corp. go to 7.43%.

American Tower Corp. [AMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.