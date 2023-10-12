Aflac Inc. [AFL] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aflac Inc. [NYSE: AFL] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $79.845 during the day while it closed the day at $79.80. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Aflac Northern Ireland ‘Raises the Bar’ for Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

For the 60-70 children in Northern Ireland who are diagnosed with cancer each year, the Children’s Cancer Unit is a part of their journey, as it’s the only place in Northern Ireland where children can receive specialized treatment for cancer.

Aflac Inc. stock has also gained 4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has inclined by 14.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.95% and gained 10.93% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $47.41 billion, with 615.26 million shares outstanding and 534.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2889463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Inc. [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $76.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Inc. [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Aflac Inc. [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.04, while it was recorded at 78.17 for the last single week of trading, and 70.24 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Inc. [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Inc. [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Inc. [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.Aflac Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Inc. [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Inc. go to 6.00%.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.