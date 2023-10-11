ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell -92.04% so far this year. What now?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] traded at a high on 10/10/23, posting a 7.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces New Peer-Reviewed Publication Reinforcing the Rationale for Inhibiting ASC Specks with IC 100 to Attenuate Spread of Inflammation into Surrounding Tissues.

The paper, published in Pharmaceuticals, demonstrates that pyrin inflammasome-mediated inflammation induced by traumatic brain injury (TBI) contributes to cardiovascular co-morbidities through systemic release of proinflammatory mediators that activate AIM2 inflammasomes in the heart leading to damaging inflammation.

Marks the third publication in 2023 supporting the potential need to attenuate the spread of inflammation to surrounding tissues to minimize the potential for co-morbidities in certain diseases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3936184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stands at 13.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.59%.

The market cap for ZVSA stock reached $2.96 million, with 23.67 million shares outstanding and 17.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 3936184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has ZVSA stock performed recently?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.09. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1447, while it was recorded at 0.1274 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0095 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZVSA is now -28.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, ZVSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,759 per employee.ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Insider trade positions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]

