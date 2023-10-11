why Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.42

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] slipped around -0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, down -6.39%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM that Uranium Royalty Corp. Announces U.S.$30 Million Bought Deal Financing.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by BMO Capital Markets as sole bookrunner, under which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,205,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of U.S.$2.94 (the current approximate equivalent of C$4.00 per Common Share), for gross proceeds of approximately U.S.$30 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2023 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund future purchases of physical uranium, implement its growth strategy through future acquisitions of royalties, streams, physical uranium and similar interests, and for other general working capital purposes.

Uranium Royalty Corp stock is now 23.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UROY Stock saw the intraday high of $3.02 and lowest of $2.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.29, which means current price is +61.88% above from all time high which was touched on 10/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 968.31K shares, UROY reached a trading volume of 4963357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has UROY stock performed recently?

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.46. Uranium Royalty Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.18.

Return on Total Capital for UROY is now -2.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, UROY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] managed to generate an average of -$449,462 per employee.Uranium Royalty Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 55.84 and a Current Ratio set at 156.79.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]

The top three institutional holders of UROY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UROY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UROY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.