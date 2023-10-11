why Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.85

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 8.50%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Isaac Mizrahi and Selma Blair Join Forces to Launch Accessible Fashion Collection Exclusively with QVC.

Collection combines style with inclusive accessibility solutions.

QVC®, a world leader in live video commerce (“vCommerce”), announced today that it has collaborated with award-winning fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi and actress, advocate, and QVC® Brand Ambassador for Accessibility Selma Blair to launch universal and accessible fashion collection Isaac Mizrahi Live!™ x Selma Blair, exclusively for QVC. The first-ever collection from longtime friends and collaborators premieres on-air and on QVC.com on October 6.

Qurate Retail Inc stock is now -68.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.55 and lowest of $0.4801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.84, which means current price is +15.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 5560293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7110, while it was recorded at 0.4911 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1659 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.