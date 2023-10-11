why Coty Inc [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.88

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] traded at a low on 10/10/23, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM that Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering and Admission to Listing and Trading of Class A Common Stock on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the pricing of its previously-announced global offering of 33 million shares (the “Offering”) of Coty’s outstanding Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”), at a price of $10.80, or €10.28 (based on a spot EUR-USD FX of 1.0509). The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Offering is being made to the public in the United States and on a private placement basis outside of the United States, including in the European Economic Area to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3889410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $8.91 billion, with 852.80 million shares outstanding and 352.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 3889410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-11-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.