why Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.42

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 0.97 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $68.01 at the close of the session, up 1.45%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Astrazeneca Foundation Awards 12 Nonprofit Organizations More Than $2M to Advance Health Equity.

As part of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary, grants demonstrate its expanded focus on health equity.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

As the AstraZeneca Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary, the organization has awarded 12 nonprofit organizations $2,170,318 in grants across eight US states and Washington, D.C., for innovative approaches to address healthcare disparities at the community level, a reflection of AstraZeneca’s broader commitment to advance health equity efforts.

Astrazeneca plc ADR stock is now 0.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $68.10 and lowest of $67.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.56, which means current price is +8.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 3780343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $84.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.38, while it was recorded at 67.19 for the last single week of trading, and 69.55 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.