Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.62 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM that Denison Announces US$55 Million Bought Deal Offering.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as sole book-runner and lead underwriter, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 37 million shares of the Company at US$1.49 per share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$55.13 million (the “Offering”). View PDF version.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

In addition, Denison has agreed to grant to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters to purchase up to an additional 5.55 million shares of the Company at the Issue Price until October 16, 2023 for potential additional gross proceeds to Denison of up to approximately US$8.27 million.

Denison Mines Corp stock is now 40.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.79, which means current price is +75.70% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 8646162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 170.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4696, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2530 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.