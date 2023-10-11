Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] moved up 28.21: Why It’s Important

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.64 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM that Tupperware Brands Announces Debt Restructuring.

Agreement provides Company increased financial flexibility to continue turnaround efforts.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a global consumer products company, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its existing debt obligations, improving the Company’s overall financial position by amending certain credit obligations and extending the maturity of certain debt facilities to allow it to continue with its turnaround efforts.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock has also gained 14.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUP stock has inclined by 111.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.38% and lost -63.77% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.15M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 11018089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

TUP stock trade performance evaluation

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5084, while it was recorded at 1.2920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3519 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +64.06. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.41. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Institutional Ownership

