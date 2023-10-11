TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $88.65 per share: What’s Next?

TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects Charles F. Wagner, Jr. to Board of Directors.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that on September 20, 2023, its Board of Directors elected Charles (Charlie) F. Wagner, Jr. to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Wagner is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a role he has served in since 2019. In this role, he oversees a range of functions for Vertex including accounting, finance, internal audit, investor relations, business development, and global security and facilities functions. Prior to joining Vertex, from 2015 until 2019, Mr. Wagner was Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which he joined after serving in several senior financial roles in the life sciences and other industries.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 37.25%. The one-year TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.62. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.42 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 5785711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $98.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.18, while it was recorded at 88.36 for the last single week of trading, and 82.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $10,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.93%.

TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.