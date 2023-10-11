Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $14.35 on 10/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.085, while the highest price level was $14.59. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Mooresville, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Mooresville can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.09 percent and weekly performance of -1.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 4327224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.84, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 11.92%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

