T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Stock trading around $142.41 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $2.27. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Holiday Shopping Done Early. Samsung and Motorola Devices Land at the Un-carrier for FREE.

What’s the news: It’s a device-a-palooza. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that four new devices are coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile this month: motorola razr, moto g power 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. And whether you’re a die-hard motorola fan, team Samsung or love both … T-Mobile is THE spot to score these new devices, thanks to America’s leading 5G network, value-packed plans and offers to get them FREE ahead of the holiday season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010658523/en/.

A sum of 3755172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.73M shares. T-Mobile US Inc shares reached a high of $142.47 and dropped to a low of $140.12 until finishing in the latest session at $142.41.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.28. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $174.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.11, while it was recorded at 139.41 for the last single week of trading, and 141.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc Fundamentals:

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 66.76%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.