Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Revenue clocked in at $39.23 billion, up 6.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Suncor Welcomes a Sacred Space for All People.

Suncor’s Calgary headquarters, known as Mohkinstsis in Blackfoot, held a groundbreaking ceremony unveiling the first-of-its-kind smudge and ceremonial room within the Suncor Energy Centre (SEC) in September. The initiative was led by Suncor’s Indigenous Youth Advisory Council (IYAC) and supported by internal and external teams including Suncor’s Indigenous Relations and facilities; Brookfield Properties, the owners of the SEC building; and the Calgary Fire Department. The Sacred Space marks a significant step toward cultural inclusivity and respect within the corporate setting. Learn more about our work with Indigenous communities here.

Smudging is a traditional Indigenous ritual that involves burning sacred medicines, such as sweetgrass, sage, and tobacco and cedar to cleanse and purify a space or person’s energy and for prayer. There are smudge-friendly spaces and reflection rooms across other Suncor sites, including at the Sarnia refinery and Fort Hills.

A sum of 3693649 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.01M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $34.015 and dropped to a low of $33.44 until finishing in the latest session at $33.92.

The one-year SU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.86. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $43.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.17, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 31.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -8.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.