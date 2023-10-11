Stifel slashes price target on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] – find out why.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] loss -3.34% or -0.37 points to close at $10.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3697271 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lithium Americas Closes Separation to Create Two Leading Lithium Companies.

“We look forward to seeing these two market-leading companies thrive independently,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas (NewCo) and former President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “The Separation offers investors two unique and highly focused pure-play lithium companies with world-class assets in our respective regions of operation.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 3697271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 1.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.13 and a Current Ratio set at 10.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.