Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $34.99 billion, down -6.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call; Starbucks to Host Reinvention Update and Holiday Launch.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 earnings results before market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023 with a conference call and question and answer to follow at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, December 1, 2023.

Also on November 2, 2023, Starbucks plans to host a Reinvention update and holiday launch at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. This event will include presentations by Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, and members of the Starbucks executive leadership team, as well as a question and answer session. The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, April 26, 2024. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at this event is by invitation only.

A sum of 4957246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Starbucks Corp. shares reached a high of $93.97 and dropped to a low of $92.87 until finishing in the latest session at $93.18.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.76. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $113.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.29, while it was recorded at 92.45 for the last single week of trading, and 101.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.30%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.