Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] Revenue clocked in at $15.71 million, up 1.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Soluna Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SLNH] price surged by 32.00 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Soluna to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series.

Live Presentation on October 10, 11:00 AM ET.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, announced today that Dip Patel, CTO of Soluna Computing, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on October 10, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.

A sum of 4246973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 582.23K shares. Soluna Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $0.285 and dropped to a low of $0.2001 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soluna Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

SLNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.02. With this latest performance, SLNH shares gained by 32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2444, while it was recorded at 0.2145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2720 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soluna Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.45 and a Gross Margin at -27.88. Soluna Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -373.55.

Return on Total Capital for SLNH is now -43.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.65. Additionally, SLNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] managed to generate an average of -$3,332,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 67.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Soluna Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.