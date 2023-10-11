Roku Inc [ROKU] Stock trading around $72.93 per share: What’s Next?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.23%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Roku Originals Lands “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Based on Best-Selling Book Series, From Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television.

Eight-episode tentpole series, starring Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, to debut for free on The Roku Channel in early 2024.

Today, Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced it has landed the exclusive, premiere U.S. rights to “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” the television adaptation of the globally-acclaimed book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, the eight-episode Roku Original series will debut on The Roku Channel in early 2024. The wildly popular fantasy adventure novels are #1 New York Times best-sellers with 20 million copies sold and have been translated in over 30 countries.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 32.41%. The one-year Roku Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.8. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.32 billion, with 141.51 million shares outstanding and 123.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 4814241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $86.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.69.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.11, while it was recorded at 71.34 for the last single week of trading, and 65.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc Fundamentals:

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.