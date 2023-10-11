Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $231.76 million, up 28.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] price surged by 5.19 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Rocket Lab Opens Engine Development Center in Long Beach.

The new advanced manufacturing and development center enables high-rate production of the Rutherford and Archimedes rocket engines.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today officially opened the Company’s new Engine Development Center in Long Beach, California.

A sum of 4337106 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.73M shares. Rocket Lab USA Inc shares reached a high of $5.02 and dropped to a low of $4.652 until finishing in the latest session at $4.86.

The one-year RKLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.9. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.55. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.