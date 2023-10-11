Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] gain 109.82% so far this year. What now?

Rigetti Computing Inc [NASDAQ: RGTI] gained 12.50% or 0.17 points to close at $1.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3946256 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Rigetti Computing Awarded DARPA IMPAQT Contract to Advance Quantum Algorithms for Solving Combinatorial Optimization Problems.

Rigetti was selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance the state-of-the-art in quantum algorithms for solving combinatorial optimization problems as part of the Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow (IMPAQT) program.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.35, the shares rose to $1.60 and dropped to $1.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGTI points out that the company has recorded 178.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -325.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, RGTI reached to a volume of 3946256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for RGTI stock

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, RGTI shares dropped by -24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8714, while it was recorded at 1.3520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1568 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Rigetti Computing Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -545.88.

Return on Total Capital for RGTI is now -42.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.06. Additionally, RGTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] managed to generate an average of -$496,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Rigetti Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]

The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RGTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.