PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $25

PTC Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PTCT] gained 5.25% on the last trading session, reaching $22.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that PTC Announces Further Strategic Prioritization and Associated Reduction in Workforce.

– Translarna CHMP opinion re-examination request to be submitted -.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced today further strategic prioritization and associated workforce reduction. The portfolio prioritization continues the process initiated in May 2023 as the company continues to focus its resources on its differentiated, high potential R&D programs and on support of the robust global commercial infrastructure. The company also confirmed today its plans to submit the re-examination request for the CHMP opinion on Translarna.

PTC Therapeutics Inc represents 73.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.69 billion with the latest information. PTCT stock price has been found in the range of $21.31 to $22.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.00K shares, PTCT reached a trading volume of 3861091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTCT shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PTC Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for PTCT stock

PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.99. With this latest performance, PTCT shares dropped by -44.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.23 for PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 42.91 for the last 200 days.

PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.95 and a Gross Margin at +76.93. PTC Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.00.

Return on Total Capital for PTCT is now -98.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.03. Additionally, PTCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT] managed to generate an average of -$396,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.PTC Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Therapeutics Inc go to -9.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PTC Therapeutics Inc [PTCT]

The top three institutional holders of PTCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.