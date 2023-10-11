PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] Revenue clocked in at $132.29 million, down -5.95% YTD: What’s Next?

PowerFleet Inc [NASDAQ: PWFL] price surged by 28.43 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Powerfleet and MiX Telematics Announce Transformative Business Combination.

Combination Expected to Create Top-Tier Global Provider in Mobile Asset IoT Industry with Unparalleled Artificial Intelligence Enhanced SaaS Solution Portfolio.

~1.7 Million Combined Subscriber Base Expected to Provide Immediate Scale.

A sum of 10419453 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 73.43K shares. PowerFleet Inc shares reached a high of $3.25 and dropped to a low of $2.26 until finishing in the latest session at $2.53.

The one-year PWFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.66. The average equity rating for PWFL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PowerFleet Inc [PWFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWFL shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for PowerFleet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PowerFleet Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWFL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

PWFL Stock Performance Analysis:

PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.09. With this latest performance, PWFL shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for PowerFleet Inc [PWFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1700, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7000 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PowerFleet Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.48. PowerFleet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Total Capital for PWFL is now -3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.23. Additionally, PWFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] managed to generate an average of -$8,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.PowerFleet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

PWFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PowerFleet Inc go to 30.00%.

PowerFleet Inc [PWFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

