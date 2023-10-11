Piper Sandler lifts Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.47 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Expands Buffalo-Area Footprint With Tonawanda, NY Office Opening and Celebration.

Multifamily Lender’s Servicing and Asset Management Departments Have Grown and Thrived for Over 23 Years In the Buffalo Area.

Arbor Realty Trust recently hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at a new office at 500 Colvin Woods Parkway within Colvin Woods Corporate Park. This 32,000 square foot space is now home to the Firm’s loan servicing and asset management operations departments.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 9.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.53 and lowest of $14.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.74, which means current price is +43.27% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 3949613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

