Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Stock trading around $3.65 per share: What’s Next?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.93%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Petco Helps Pet Parents Make Every Moment Merry with One-Stop Holiday Shop.

With most products under $20 – and more than 500 items in total – the Merry Makings collection offers deals on apparel, accessories, toys, treats and home décor for every pet family and budget.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced this year’s Merry Makings holiday collection, a convenient one-stop shop to fuel celebrations all season long at a great value for pets and pet parents. As part of the pet humanization trend, 80% of Petco shoppers consider their pets to be part of the family when celebrating and gifting during the holidays.* Paired with Petco’s everyday health and wellness essentials and services such as grooming, training and veterinary care, the holiday collection has something for every guest and budget to make this time of year easy, affordable and special.

Over the last 12 months, WOOF stock dropped by -66.23%. The one-year Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.86. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $977.32 million, with 228.34 million shares outstanding and 150.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 5748068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.30 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.54. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] managed to generate an average of $3,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.