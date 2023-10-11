PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Is Currently -0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] loss -0.73% or -0.16 points to close at $21.72 with a heavy trading volume of 4070311 shares. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that PENN Entertainment to Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2912; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

It opened the trading session at $21.92, the shares rose to $22.2854 and dropped to $21.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PENN points out that the company has recorded -27.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, PENN reached to a volume of 4070311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 27.13 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 23.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.