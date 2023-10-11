Market cap of Western Union Company [WU] reaches 4.90B – now what?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on 10/10/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.08. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Western Union and Cencosud Announce Partnership to Send Remittances Abroad Through Jumbo and Santa Isabel Supermarkets.

Thanks to this joint effort, customers of Cencosud supermarkets in Chile, which total more than 250 Jumbo and Santa Isabel stores from Arica to Puerto Montt, will be able to send money internationally to the 200 countries and territories where Western Union operates.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Cencosud, one of the leading retailers in the Americas, and Western Union, a global leader in international money transfer services, announced a partnership for sending remittances abroad. This new service is being implemented in Jumbo and Santa Isabel supermarkets in Chile and will enable customers to send money quickly and securely to more than 200 countries around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4068838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Union Company stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $4.90 billion, with 373.50 million shares outstanding and 372.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4068838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59.

How has WU stock performed recently?

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.46, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.44. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 535.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $102,315 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.86%.

Insider trade positions for Western Union Company [WU]

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.