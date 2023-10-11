Market cap of Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] reaches 1.30B – now what?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] price plunged by -25.93 percent to reach at -$7.78. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Results from the Phase 2 Trial of VTX002 in Patients with Moderate-to-Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.

VTX002 60 mg achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission with a high rate of complete endoscopic remission.

Both 30 mg and 60 mg doses of VTX002 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile.

A sum of 4621940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 545.49K shares. Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares reached a high of $25.50 and dropped to a low of $21.53 until finishing in the latest session at $22.22.

The one-year VTYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.09. The average equity rating for VTYX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $57.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 2.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

VTYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.44. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.58 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.04, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 35.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventyx Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VTYX is now -35.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, VTYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,837,729 per employee.Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.31 and a Current Ratio set at 17.31.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.