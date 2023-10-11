Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] reaches 1.69M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] traded at a high on 10/10/23, posting a 69.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.87. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM that SMX Secures Majority Stake in True Gold Consortium.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) has signed an agreement dated Oct. 3, 2023 with True Gold Consortium Pty Ltd (“TrueGold”), to acquire an additional 7.5% equity stake, thereby increasing the Company’s common share holdings in privately held TrueGold to 51.9%. This key acquisition in a sector expected to benefit from their traceability, verification, and certification technology, helps solidify the partnership between SMX and the other shareholders of TrueGold.

This strategic transaction diversifies SMX’s operations into TrueGold’s pioneering ventures in Research and Development (R&D) and revenue commercialization. SMX’s software technology is powered by a Distributed Ledger blockchain, representing a transformative stride towards ensuring traceability and security across the gold value chain. In exchange for the additional 7.5% equity, the agreement stipulates, among other things, a waiver of outstanding payables amounting to AU$475,000 (approximately US$307,000) from TrueGold to SMX as of June 30, 2023 and SMX licensing additional intellectual property to TrueGold.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 61675197 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SMX (Security Matters) Plc stands at 33.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.53%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 337.97K shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 61675197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Plc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has SMX stock performed recently?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.22. With this latest performance, SMX shares gained by 97.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]

The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.