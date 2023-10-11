Market Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gaining to $185. Time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] price surged by 5.01 percent to reach at $6.0. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 5075114 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.77M shares. Enphase Energy Inc shares reached a high of $127.915 and dropped to a low of $119.21 until finishing in the latest session at $125.75.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.17. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $188.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.22.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.64, while it was recorded at 119.57 for the last single week of trading, and 179.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.22 and a Current Ratio set at 3.44.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 27.60%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.