Market Analysts see Dollar General Corp. [DG] gaining to $116. Time to buy?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] traded at a high on 10/10/23, posting a 3.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.36. The company report on September 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Dollar General Celebrates First Montana Store Grand Opening.

Expansion in Columbia Falls Completes Major Retailer’s Continental U.S. Presence; Company Commemorates the Milestone with Literacy Donation and Customer Event.

Today, Dollar General marked a major milestone as it celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Montana. With the addition of the Columbia Falls store in Montana, DG now serves all 48 continental U.S. states.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3754988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dollar General Corp. stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for DG stock reached $23.12 billion, with 219.10 million shares outstanding and 218.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 3754988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corp. [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $258.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-11-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 247.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corp. [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.49 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.56, while it was recorded at 104.89 for the last single week of trading, and 188.91 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corp. [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -0.47%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corp. [DG]

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.