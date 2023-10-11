Market Analysts see Aramark [ARMK] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] traded at a high on 10/10/23, posting a 3.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.79. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM that Aramark Completes Spin-Off of Vestis™.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), today announced that it has completed the spin-off of Vestis Corporation (“Vestis”), which holds Aramark’s uniform and workplace supplies business. Vestis is now an independent public company. Aramark will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ARMK” and, effective today, Vestis will begin “regular-way” trading on the NYSE under the symbol “VSTS.”.

“This is an exciting day for Aramark. The successful spin-off of Vestis is a tremendous opportunity for both Aramark and Vestis to independently build long-term value through a focused commitment to serve customers and deliver on strategic priorities that leverage our core strengths and expertise,” said Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4152791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aramark stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for ARMK stock reached $6.73 billion, with 261.05 million shares outstanding and 259.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 4152791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aramark [ARMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 53.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

How has ARMK stock performed recently?

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, ARMK shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.37 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.58, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 38.26 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 37.72%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]

The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.