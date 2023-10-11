Market Analysts see AgileThought Inc [AGIL] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

AgileThought Inc [NASDAQ: AGIL] traded at a low on 10/10/23, posting a -1.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM that AgileThought Announces Strategic Financial Restructuring to Strengthen Financial Future.

Secures additional funding to support operations and enters into agreement to go-private with backing of its senior secured lenders, ensuring a brighter and more efficient future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 969238 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgileThought Inc stands at 10.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.88%.

The market cap for AGIL stock reached $7.50 million, with 48.40 million shares outstanding and 32.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, AGIL reached a trading volume of 969238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgileThought Inc [AGIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for AgileThought Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgileThought Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AGIL stock performed recently?

AgileThought Inc [AGIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.82. With this latest performance, AGIL shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for AgileThought Inc [AGIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3233, while it was recorded at 0.1471 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9671 for the last 200 days.

AgileThought Inc [AGIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgileThought Inc [AGIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. AgileThought Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08.

AgileThought Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for AgileThought Inc [AGIL]

