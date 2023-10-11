Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $29

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.33%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kohl’s Kicks Off Holiday Shopping With 3-Day Deal Dash, October 9th to 11th.





Over the last 12 months, KSS stock dropped by -29.19%. The one-year Kohl’s Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.11. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.12 billion, with 111.00 million shares outstanding and 105.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 6815421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.