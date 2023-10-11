JP Morgan slashes price target on Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] – find out why.

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: NSTG] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 10/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.24, while the highest price level was $1.62. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM that 10x Genomics Comments on Second UPC Preliminary Injunction Decision.

UPC Denies Second Preliminary Injunction Request; Prior Injunctions Against NanoString’s CosMx Products in Europe Remain in Full Effect.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that the European Unified Patent Court (“UPC”) has declined to issue a second preliminary injunction against NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSTG) based on European Patent 2 794 928 B1 (“the EP 928 patent,” docket No 459996/2023). However, the injunctions granted by the Regional Court Munich I in May and by the UPC in September both remain in full force and effect and are not affected by today’s decision in terms of scope or duration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.56 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, NSTG reached to a volume of 4444435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nanostring Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nanostring Technologies Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

NSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3351, while it was recorded at 1.3490 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5869 for the last 200 days.

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nanostring Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.55.

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.