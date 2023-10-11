Intrusion Inc [INTZ] Is Currently 23.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intrusion Inc [NASDAQ: INTZ] gained 23.57% or 0.08 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 38468311 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Intrusion Awarded a $5 million Multi-Year Shield Agreement with a Large Telecommunications Provider and Reports Additional Customer Wins.

Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced that it has been awarded a $5 million agreement with a large telecommunications provider to provide Intrusion Shield support for its data centers. The award includes a phased rollout of Intrusion Shield beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023 and builds on a successful pilot that began in the first quarter of 2023. The terms of the five-year award allow for further expansion of the use of Intrusion Shield, with the possibility of generating additional revenue after the completion of the initial set of projects. During the third quarter of 2023, Intrusion also booked four other new contracts, which are also expected to grow over time.

“We are excited to announce this multi-year agreement, which utilizes our capabilities in protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attackers,” said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. “We’ve seen an increase in the targeting of data centers for numerous businesses around the world, and this award is evidence of the effectiveness and capabilities of Intrusion Shield at scale. With this award and the other four new contracts across diverse industries we signed in the third quarter, we see signs that our go-to-market strategy with partners is working.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.45, the shares rose to $0.6072 and dropped to $0.4113, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INTZ points out that the company has recorded -65.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 226.98K shares, INTZ reached to a volume of 38468311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intrusion Inc [INTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTZ shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for INTZ stock

Intrusion Inc [INTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.15. With this latest performance, INTZ shares dropped by -27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Intrusion Inc [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6480, while it was recorded at 0.3422 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5051 for the last 200 days.

Intrusion Inc [INTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrusion Inc [INTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -216.27 and a Gross Margin at +55.45. Intrusion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.55.

Return on Total Capital for INTZ is now -224.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,737.58. Additionally, INTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrusion Inc [INTZ] managed to generate an average of -$242,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Intrusion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intrusion Inc [INTZ]

The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.