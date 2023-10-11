Hecla Mining Co. [HL] Is Currently 0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.81 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hecla to Participate in John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Virtual Conference on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8891184716110440799.

The presentation material will be available immediately prior to the presentation on the Company’s website at www.hecla.com under News & Media/Presentations.

Hecla Mining Co. stock is now -31.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.835 and lowest of $3.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.00, which means current price is +7.32% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 3816984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Co. [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.