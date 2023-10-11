Groupon Inc [GRPN] moved down -35.03: Why It’s Important

Groupon Inc [NASDAQ: GRPN] plunged by -$5.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.18 during the day while it closed the day at $9.88. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Groupon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Transformation Plan Tracking to Expectations.

Groupon Inc stock has also loss -30.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRPN stock has inclined by 46.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 146.88% and gained 15.09% year-on date.

The market cap for GRPN stock reached $308.59 million, with 30.49 million shares outstanding and 15.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, GRPN reached a trading volume of 8052091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Groupon Inc [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Groupon Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

GRPN stock trade performance evaluation

Groupon Inc [GRPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.41. With this latest performance, GRPN shares dropped by -20.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Groupon Inc [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc [GRPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Groupon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Groupon Inc [GRPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc go to 0.90%.

Groupon Inc [GRPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.