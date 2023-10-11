For Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.03 during the day while it closed the day at $14.01. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q3 Net Revenues in Line With Prior Year, With 14% Growth in Global DTC.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock has also gained 6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEVI stock has declined by -1.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.67% and lost -9.73% year-on date.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $5.56 billion, with 96.03 million shares outstanding and 87.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 6445229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $16.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

LEVI stock trade performance evaluation

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.24. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 16.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.84. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $31,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LEVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LEVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.