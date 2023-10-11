For Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.19 during the day while it closed the day at $17.98. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10183128/fa9aa400b0.

Annaly Capital Management Inc stock has also gained 0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has declined by -9.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.11% and lost -14.71% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $8.88 billion, with 493.91 million shares outstanding and 492.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 5870836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.20.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.55, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 20.11 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.