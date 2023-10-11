Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] is 29.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] gained 0.24% or 0.01 points to close at $4.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4938233 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM that Equinox Gold Completes $172.5 Million Convertible Senior Notes Bought Deal Offering.

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of $172.5 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% unsecured convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), which includes exercise of the full amount of the option to purchase an additional $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes (the “Offering”). The conversion rate for the 2028 Notes is 158.7302 common shares of Equinox Gold (“Shares”) per $1,000 principal amount of the 2028 Notes, equivalent to a conversion price of $6.30 per Share. The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $4.26, the shares rose to $4.32 and dropped to $4.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQX points out that the company has recorded -24.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 4938233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for EQX stock

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] managed to generate an average of -$21,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]

