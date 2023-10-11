EBET Inc [EBET] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

EBET Inc [NASDAQ: EBET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.85%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EBET Announces Structural Amendment and Expansion of its Senior Secured Credit Facility.

Extends Forbearance Through June 2025Defers Monthly Cash Interest ExpenseIncreases Revolving Loan Capacity to $4,000,000.

EBET, Inc. (“EBET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBET), a global online i-gaming casino website operator, today announced that it has amended its existing $30,000,000 Term Loan and increased borrowing availability by upsizing EBET’s existing $2,000,000 discretionary Revolving Loan to $4,000,000 through a Second Amendment to Credit Agreement and an amendment to its existing Forbearance Agreement with CPBF Lending, LLC (“CPBF”), its lender (together, the “Amended Credit Agreements”).

Over the last 12 months, EBET stock dropped by -98.22%. The one-year EBET Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.9. The average equity rating for EBET stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.07 million, with 14.94 million shares outstanding and 14.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, EBET stock reached a trading volume of 21540290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EBET Inc [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $540.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

EBET Stock Performance Analysis:

EBET Inc [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.85. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -55.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for EBET Inc [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3797, while it was recorded at 0.5337 for the last single week of trading, and 8.9055 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EBET Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Total Capital for EBET is now -80.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBET Inc [EBET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.22. Additionally, EBET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBET Inc [EBET] managed to generate an average of -$1,119,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EBET Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

EBET Inc [EBET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EBET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EBET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.