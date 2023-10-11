E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] moved up 10.22: Why It’s Important

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.46%. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Announces Market Effective Date for Share Consolidation.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that, further to the Company’s press release on September 21, 2023 related to an one (1) for ten (10) share consolidation of its issued and unissued ordinary shares (the “Share Consolidation”) that was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 15, 2023, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin to trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market on the post-consolidation basis under the symbol “EJH” on September 25, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s ordinary shares post-consolidation is G2952X120.

The Company’s shareholders will receive one post-consolidation ordinary share for every ten pre-consolidation ordinary shares held by them. Immediately after the Share Consolidation, each shareholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the treatment of fractional shares. The rights of the holders of ordinary shares will be substantially unaffected by the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and all such fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares following or as a result of the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

Over the last 12 months, EJH stock dropped by -99.09%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 663.98K shares, EJH stock reached a trading volume of 6427920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.46. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 51.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0846, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 12.0586 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.43 and a Current Ratio set at 5.57.

