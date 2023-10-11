Dexcom Inc [DXCM] Revenue clocked in at $3.20 billion, down -24.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] closed the trading session at $85.21 on 10/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.115, while the highest price level was $86.40. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Next-Generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Available in Canada.

Dexcom G7 is available for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older, giving more Canadians than ever access to a simple, accurate1 and effective diabetes management solution.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced today that its next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System will be available on October 10, 2023, for Canadians living with all types of diabetes ages two and older, including those who are pregnant. Its introduction brings the most accurate CGM on the market*,1 to Canadians, offering users a new way to gain greater control of their diabetes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.75 percent and weekly performance of -6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, DXCM reached to a volume of 5266841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $131.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 70.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

DXCM stock trade performance evaluation

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.78, while it was recorded at 84.64 for the last single week of trading, and 114.10 for the last 200 days.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dexcom Inc [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. Dexcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dexcom Inc [DXCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 36.65%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.