Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] Revenue clocked in at $9.95 million, down -23.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Cytokinetics Inc [NASDAQ: CYTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.72%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM that Cytokinetics Presents Baseline Characteristics From SEQUOIA-HCM at the HCM Society Scientific Sessions.

Topline Results from SEQUOIA-HCM Expected by End of Year.

Over the last 12 months, CYTK stock dropped by -30.80%. The one-year Cytokinetics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.66. The average equity rating for CYTK stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.35 billion, with 94.83 million shares outstanding and 91.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 869.97K shares, CYTK stock reached a trading volume of 4299004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $60.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 336.43.

CYTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.72. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 37.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cytokinetics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -342.75 and a Gross Margin at +91.12. Cytokinetics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.21.

Return on Total Capital for CYTK is now -56.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -572.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.91. Additionally, CYTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] managed to generate an average of -$950,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Cytokinetics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.94 and a Current Ratio set at 8.94.

CYTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Inc go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.