Copart Inc. [CPRT] Stock trading around $45.61 per share: What’s Next?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.02%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Copart Announces Investment in Heavy Equipment Auction Company Purple Wave.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) a global leader in online auto auctions, today announced a new strategic investment and partnership with Purple Wave, Inc., an online offsite heavy equipment auction company.

Founded in 2000, Purple Wave is a pioneer in the online equipment auction industry, facilitating the sale of construction, agriculture and fleet equipment directly from a seller’s location through its no-reserve auction platform on purplewave.com.

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock rose by 66.34%. The one-year Copart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.05. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.67 billion, with 957.34 million shares outstanding and 867.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 3900131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $49.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.29.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 44.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.42 and a Gross Margin at +44.44. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55.

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

CPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.