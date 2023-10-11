Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] Stock trading around $69.49 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM that TOM’S OF MAINE LAUNCHES SECOND YEAR OF INCUBATOR PROGRAM TO ELEVATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGEMAKERS.

Today, Tom’s of Maine announces the second annual Tom’s of Maine Incubator program, which is designed to resource the next generation of leaders from underrepresented communities who are driving environmental solutions. The program provides funding, mentorship, amplification, and support to early-career changemakers to empower them to Do Good. For Real. The application is now open at www.tomsofmaineincubator.com.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Global communities are experiencing the effects of climate change today with record-high temperatures and devastating storms. Unfortunately, many of the communities most severely impacted are underserved and underrepresented in the climate movement. These voices most affected by climate change are rarely reflected or engaged in finding solutions.

A sum of 4737768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares reached a high of $70.06 and dropped to a low of $69.27 until finishing in the latest session at $69.49.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.99. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.31 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.40, while it was recorded at 69.61 for the last single week of trading, and 75.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 7.93%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.